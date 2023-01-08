Best NFL Player Props Today: Rams vs Seahawks - Week 18 - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Many player props are available today for this NFL Week 18 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks are 8-8, and need to win and have the Packers either lose or tie for Seattle to get into the playoffs. The Rams really never had a chance to defend their Super Bowl title, and now they're 5-11. Below, we'll go through the best player props for this NFC West battle, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 4:25 p.m. EDT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

NFL Player Prop #1: DK Metcalf Over 5.5 Receptions (+104)

DK Metcalf was shut down by the Jets' secondary last week, but he should bounce back against the Rams today. Prior to last week, Metcalf had caught seven passes in both Weeks 15 & 16. He's also seen over nine targets per game in his last six contests, so expect QB Geno Smith to look for him pretty often. The Rams have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFC, and Metcalf should be able to take advantage of this. LA has allowed over five receptions to an opposing receiver in ten of 16 games this season, and Metcalf caught eight passes for 127 yards versus the Rams a few weeks ago. Metcalf rarely has had two bad games in a row, so expect the Seahawks' #1 receiver to have a strong game to end the year.

NFL Player Prop #2: Geno Smith Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-128)

Geno Smith has revived his career this season, and he's earned well-deserved Pro Bowl honors for the first time. Smith has thrown 29 touchdowns, which is tied for fourth-most in the NFL, and he is coming off a two-TD performance last week against the Jets. Now, in eight of his past ten games, he's tossed at least two TDs, and he's facing a Rams defense that has surrendered 22 passing TDs on the year. The former West Virginia QB needs to be at his best today for his team to even have a chance to make the postseason. Look for Smith to find his receivers twice in the end zone today in this must-win game.

Poll : 0 votes