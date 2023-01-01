Best NFL Player Props Today: Steelers vs Ravens - NFL Week 17 - January 1 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are available tonight for this SNF showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 10-5 Ravens host a 7-8 Steelers team that needs to win out and get help from other teams to make the playoffs. The Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot and will look to stay hot with the regular season winding down. Below, we'll highlight the best player props for this all-AFC North affair, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

NFL Player Prop #1: Gus Edwards Over 41.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

Gus Edwards has been very solid in the last few weeks, and over his past three games, he's averaging 73.3 yards on the ground on 10.3 attempts. While it might be difficult to maintain this yard-per-carry average over a longer stretch of time, it's no coincidence that his production has increased right after Lamar Jackson went down with an injury. Edwards will face a good Steelers run defense, but he's totaled 42 rushing yards in six of his seven games this year, and he should do so again tonight.

NFL Player Prop #2: Demarcus Robinson Under 30.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

The Ravens' Demarcus Robinson has decent overall stats, but he's been pretty inconsistent. He's totaled just 35 receiving yards over his past two games, and with the Ravens missing QB Lamar Jackson, it'll be tough for Robinson and the Ravens' other receiving options to put up big numbers. Pittsburgh hasn't allowed over 188 yards in five straight games, so the Ravens will likely try to feature their backs pretty heavily. Tonight, expect Robinson to have another quiet game after he saw just one target last week.

NFL Player Prop #3: Tyler Huntley Under 168.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Quarterback Tyler Huntley has taken over for Lamar Jackson in recent weeks, and even though the Ravens have been winning, Huntley's volume hasn't been very high. He threw for 187 yards against Denver, but since that game, he's averaging just 113.7 yards per contest. The receiving corps isn't great for Baltimore, and the Steelers' defense is pretty solid. Pittsburgh held Huntley to 88 yards a few weeks ago, so expect Huntley to stay under 169 yards through the air tonight.

Poll : 0 votes