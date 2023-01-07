The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, and plenty of player props are available for this Week 18 matchup. Tonight, the AFC South Division will be determined by the winner of tonight's game. The Jaguars are 8-8, while the Titans are 7-9, but the records don't matter now as the winner of this contest is the division winner and advances to the playoffs as the #4 seed. Below, we'll go through the best player props to target, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

NFL Player Prop #1: Evan Engram Over 4.5 Receptions (-164)

Evan Engram had a really quiet game last week against the Texans, recording just one catch on two targets. Still, he's averaging 6.8 receptions and 8.8 targets over his past four games. When he played against Tennessee several weeks ago, the Jags' tight end was targeted 15 times and reeled in 11 catches. Expect him to show up tonight in a game that will surely have a playoff feel.

NFL Player Prop #2: Derrick Henry Anytime TD Scorer (-119)

Derrick Henry was rested last week, and he should be at his best tonight. Henry sees a ton of touches, as he has garnered 319 carries, and being that he's extremely tough to bring down, it's very difficult to keep him out of the end zone. He's scored 13 TDs this year, including in each of his past three games. Also, looking at his track record versus the Jaguars, he's torched them over the course of his career. In 12 career games versus Jacksonville, Henry has 16 TDs, and he's scored six of these in the last three contests facing his division rivals.

NFL Player Prop #3: Trevor Lawrence Over 24.5 Passing Completions (+100)

Trevor Lawrence is listed as questionable, but he's expected to play in tonight's game which will decide the AFC South champion. Lawrence didn't need to throw the ball a lot last week in his team's 31-3 win, but that shouldn't be the case tonight. Lawrence completed 30 passes on 42 attempts against Tennessee a few weeks ago, and the ball should be in his hands a ton tonight. Also, the Titans allow the most passing yards, so the Jaguars' game plan should be pass-heavy.

