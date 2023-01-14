Best NFL Player Props Today for Wild Card Weekend: Seahawks vs 49ers - January 14 | 2022 NFL Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers will be hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, and there are plenty of player props to choose from for this Wild Card Weekend matchup. These divisional rivals will square off in San Francisco, where the Niners defeated the Seahawks 27-7, back in September. The 49ers won both head-to-head meetings this season, but Seattle won't be phased as they go for the big upset on the road. Below, we'll highlight the best player props for the first playoff game of the weekend, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 4:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

NFL Player Prop #1: Geno Smith Over 20.5 Passing Completions (-127)

Geno Smith has had an excellent year, the best of his career, and he deservedly earned Pro Bowl honors. After sneaking into the playoffs last week, he'll look to lead the Seahawks again this week in what will likely be a hard-fought contest. Smith has stayed under 21 completions each of the past two games, but he threw the ball a ton in the two games against San Francisco. At home, he went 31-for-44 against the Niners, and on the road at the beginning of the year, he went 24-for-30 facing his division rivals. Expect him to get to 21 completions here despite the 49ers' elite defense.

NFL Player Prop #2: Brock Purdy Under 5.5 Rushing Yards (-109)

Brock Purdy took over as San Francisco's QB due to injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy has done well since taking over, but when it comes to running, he rarely racks up any rushing yards. He averages just 1.4 rushing yards per game, and he's only finished with six or more in just two games this year out of the seven full games he's played in. Look for him to barely run the ball against the Seahawks and stay under for this prop.

NFL Player Prop #3: Christian McCaffrey Over 73.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

Christian McCaffrey was traded from Carolina in one of the bigger trades in recent history. The Stanford product had some quiet games earlier in the year, but over his last five, he's averaging 87.8 yards on the ground per contest. Also, he ran for 108 yards versus Seattle about a month ago, and he should be a huge part of the Niners' offense on Saturday at home. Expect McCaffrey to get to 74 rushing yards against a Seattle defense that allows the third-most rushing yards in the NFL.

Poll : 0 votes