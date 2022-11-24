Best NFL Prop Bets Thanksgiving: Patriots vs Vikings - November 24 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are available for this NFL Week 12 matchup between The Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots this Thanksgiving Thursday. Both teams are eyeing a playoff spot, and below we'll go through the best player prop bets courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook.

New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings Match Details

Fixture: New England Patriots @ Minnesota Vikings

Date & Time: Thursday, November 24, 8:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

NFL Player Prop #1: Adam Thielen Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-105)

Adam Thielen operates as the Vikings' second receiver behind Justin Jefferson. Even though Jefferson gets the lion's share of targets, Thielen has been consistent all year and enters tonight's contest averaging 49.2 receiving yards per game. Last game, he was quiet along with the rest of his teammates, but prior to that, he had three straight games of 49+ yards. Also, up until last week, he had eight straight weeks with seven or more targets from QB Kirk Cousins. As tough as the the Pats' defense is, expect Thielen to show out tonight, especially since a lot of New England's attention will be on Jefferson.

NFL Player Prop #2: Mac Jones Over 20.5 Passing Completions (-115)

Mac Jones was very efficient last week versus the Jets, going 23-for-27 on his passes. Now, if we look at his seven games on the year, he's completed 21 passes or more in five of them. In the two games where he ended with under 21, he completed 20 against the Colts and only had six total pass attempts against the Bears. The Vikings allow the second-most passing yards in the league, and Jones just played well against one of the league's top defenses, the Jets.

NFL Player Prop #3: Kirk Cousins Under 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-110)

Kirk Cousins has been a very reliable quarterback in the league for many years now, but tonight he'll be matched up with one of the best defenses in the NFL. The Patriots haven't allowed a single touchdown in their past two games, and Cousins has thrown just one in his previous two contests. If we look at the Patriots' last five games, they've allowed a total of just four passing TDs. If the Vikings do score a few touchdowns, expect several of them to be rushing or even defensive TDs tonight.

