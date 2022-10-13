Best odds boosts & specials for today: Commanders vs Bears Thursday Night Football - October 13 | 2022 NFL Season

The Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears will lock horns on Thursday Night Football in the NFL today (October 13).

Here's a look at the finest odds increases for the day that are available from the top online sportsbooks. We will also talk about whether it's worthwhile to place a bet or not.

NFL Odds: Brian Robinson to score a touchdown and record over 59.5 rushing yards vs Commanders - YES (+435) by BetRivers Sportsbook

Brian Robinson excelled during the two preseason games and training camp, averaging 4.1 yards per carry on 14 attempts. In the Commanders' backfield committee with Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, he made a compelling case for touches.

The rookie running back led Alabama in rushing in 2021 with 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns. On average, he gained five yards on average and added two receiving touchdowns for the Crimson Tide.

NFL Odds: Carson Wentz to have 250+ passing yards and 2+ passing TDs (+370) by Fanduel Sportsbook

With 1,390 passing yards, the Commanders' quarterback is fifth in the NFL, just behind Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes. In terms of touchdown passes, he's sixth with ten, trailing only Allen, Mahomes, Jared Goff, Herbert, and Lamar Jackson.

The Commanders and Carson Wentz will play the Bears next. If the quarterback's recent performances from this season (and his career) are any indication, he should find a way to keep putting up the best numbers in a loss.

NFL Odds: Darnell Mooney over 3.5 receptions and TD (+450) by Caesar's Sportsbook

Darnell Mooney leads the Bears in receiving yards this year with 173 yards on ten catches on 21 targets (34.6 per game). Mooney has eight grabs for 169 yards in his last three games.

In 2021, Mooney's reception average was 4.8 yards after the catch. This figure is higher than the 4.5 from his first season. Out of 94 eligible wide receivers, he finished last year in 25th place. He's surrounded by names like Diontae Johnson, Amon Ra-St. Brown, and D.J. Moore. It's a good place to work.

In terms of yards per route run, Mooney placed 40th out of 94. He averaged 1.2 yards per route run as a rookie, but he improved to 1.72 last year.

Poll : 0 votes