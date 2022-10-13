Best odds boosts & specials for today: Commanders vs. Bears Thursday Night Football - October 13 | 2022 NFL Season

For the TNF matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears, we at Sportskeeda have compiled a list of all the finest odds increases for the day that are available from the top online sportsbooks.

In this article, we will also talk about whether it is worthwhile to place a bet on them.

Each team to score 1+ TDs and 1+ FGs (-140) by Fanduel Sportsbook

Since defeating the Jaguars in Week 1, Washington has scored an average of 15.5 points. Through five games, the Bears have only exceeded 20 points once and are currently averaging 17.2 points per contest.

Both teams will definitely find ways to score in the game, as they have managed to do in their previous games this season. They have managed to score at least one touchdown and one field goal in all their previous games. So, it wouldn't be a surprise for both teams to repeat that feat tonight.

Justin Fields or Carson Wentz to score rushing TD (+140) by Caesar's Sportsbook

With 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions, Carson Wentz has passed for 1,390 yards (278 per game) on 62.9% of his attempts. Additionally, he has carried the ball 17 times for 77 yards, averaging 15.4 yards per carry.

Wentz has completed 132 of his 210 throw attempts so far this season. The league's sixth-best completion rate is 26.4 per game. With 758 completed throws so far this season, Wentz is fourth in the NFL in air yards.

Justin Fields has completed 55.7% of his throws for 679 yards (135.8 per game), three touchdowns, and four interceptions. He has also contributed by gaining 194 yards (33.8 per game) on 42 carries and one touchdown.

Fields has 9.8 passes completed per game, which places him 32nd in the NFL (49 total completions this season). He is 32nd in the NFL with 335 air yards after successful completions.

NFL Odds: Brian Robinson to score a touchdown and record over 59.5 rushing yards vs Commanders - YES (+435) by BetRivers Sportsbook

During the two preseason games and training camp, Brian Robinson impressed, averaging 4.1 yards per carry on 14 attempts. He presented a strong case for touches in the Commanders' backfield committee alongside Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.

With 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns, the rookie running back topped Alabama in 2021 in terms of rushing. He gained five yards on average for the Crimson Tide each time, and also scored two receiving scores.

