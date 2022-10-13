Best Odds Boosts for Today: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Thursday Night Football: October 13 | 2022 NFL Season

The Washington Commanders against the Chicago Bears brings you the best Odds Boost for NFL Thursday Night Football. The Bears will host the matchup at Soldier Field on Thursday (October 13).

Both teams play in the National Football Conference (East & North) division. The Commanders lead their head-to-head 3-2.

The Bears have two wins and three losses this season, while the Commanders have only one win and four losses.

On that note, let's have a look at the best Odds Boosts for the game:

NFL Odds: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears: Brian Robinson Jr. Over 59.5 Rushing Yards & TD on 10/13 (+450)

This is a tough one to come out right, as Brian Robinson Jr. has featured in only one game so far for the Washington Commanders.

He played the last game against the Tennessee Titans, which they lost 21-17. His numbers were good enough, as he only managed 22 rushing yards. The running back is back in the lineup after a terrible incident that saw him getting shot six months earlier. He's now up and running and looking to make a difference for his team.

However, this bet looks unlikely to happen, as it's asking for a lot from Robinson in only his second game of the season.

NFL Odds: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears: 2+ TDs In Each Half +135

Both teams have struggled offensively and defensively this season. There's a high chance the game could be a high-scoring one.

Quarterback Carson Waltz has been great for the Washington Commanders. The same cannot be said for his counterpart, Justin Fields, though, as he has been below par. Their running back, Khalil Herbert, has been a major driving force this season with multiple TDs.

If the game turns out to be an offensive feast, the chances of this bet coming out right is high.

NFL Odds: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears: Carson Wentz To Throw For 220+ yards and 2+ touchdowns and Commanders To Win

Carson has been great for the struggling Washington team. Apart from a single game, Carson has averaged 250+ passing yards for the season.

He also has multiple touchdowns. If Washington is to win against the Bears, Carson's performance could be key. This bet looks highly likely to happen.

