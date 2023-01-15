Best Ohio Mobile Sports Betting Offers - Caesars & BetRivers Promos Offers: January 15, 2023 | NBA, College Basketball, NHL, and NFL Playoffs

Online sports betting is now live in Ohio, and there are tons of great promotions available for new users.

With games spanning the entire day, bettors should jump in on the action and land a sweet payday.

Ohio Mobile Sports Betting Offers - BetRivers

BetRivers is offering a second chance bet for first-time users. If your first bet loses, they will give you a free bet of up to $500.

Bettors only need to click on any of the links in this article to take advantage of the offers. BetRivers is offering first bet insurance. This is a great offer, as new users can wager on any bet on any sport risk-free.

Using the link, bettors just need to create an account, make a deposit, and place the first bet of up to $500 within two weeks of creating the account. If you don't win, your account will be credited with free bets.

Ohio Mobile Sports Betting Offers - Caesars Sports Betting

Caesars is offering new users a chance at a $1250 risk-free bet, plus 1000 Tier Credits and 1000 Reward Credits.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is available in the links in this article. The best part is that you don't even need a promo code, as you can click on the link below to get started.

What Bets Can I Place to Qualify for this Promotional Offer?

All bets are eligible for both offers. No matter what you're into, you can take advantage of these promotions. College basketball, NBA, NFL, and everything in between are eligible for these offers.

With both Caesars and BetRivers offering first bet insurance, bettors should swing for the fences with their first bet. Go through the board; find a great dog, and go for a crazy payout.

The Dolphins are a (+640) underdog, and while they have no business winning this game. Anything can happen in the playoffs, as we saw last night when the Jaguars overcame a 27 - 0 deficit.

There are so many great spots on today's board, so better join in, find the ones you like best, and start making some money.

Poll : 0 votes