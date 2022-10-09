Best Parlay (+300) for Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of potential parlays to be made for Sunday (October 9)'s NFL game between the Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans.

The Commanders have lost three games in a row entering Sunday and will look to turn things around against a gritty Titans team. The Titans are now 2-2 after starting 0-2.

Last week, they beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on the road. The AFC South division is wide open, and today's game is a very winnable contest for the visitors. Below, we'll go through the best same-game parlay to put together for this matchup.

Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: FedExField, Landover, Maryland

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Over 42.5 Points (-120)

The Titans and Commanders have two defenses that rank in the bottom six in the NFL when it comes to allowing points. Recently, Washington has barely scored any points, but they also just played two tough NFC East defenses.

Tennessee's defense really struggled against the Bills in Week 2, which is hurting their overall numbers, but even outside of that, they've allowed a lot of yards, especially through the air.

Carson Wentz is a decent QB, and he has some weapons to throw to in Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. On Tennesse's side, they have QB Ryan Tannehill, who is capable of having big games and RB Derrick Henry, who is one of the best players at his position, and a solid receiving corps.

Expect this contest to go over, as both defenses have some glaring holes.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Titans First Half -2.5 (+130)

The Titans pulled off a road victory last week in Indianapolis, despite a quiet offensive performance. They'll now be back on the road against a Commanders team that averages just 5.3 first-half points.

Even though Tenessee's defense has been subpar, Washington has scored a high percentage of their points in the second half. It's the opposite for the Titans, as they average 17 points in the first half and just 1.8 in the second half this season.

As a result, they've led by double digits at the half in three of their four games this season. Look for Tennessee to finish the half up by at least a field goal on Sunday versus Washington.

