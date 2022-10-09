Best Parlay (+310) for Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

A ton of same-game parlays can be made for today (October 9)'s NFL matchup between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots fought hard last week but lost 27-24 to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Last Sunday, the Lions lost a thriller to the visiting Seattle Seahawks 48-45. Below, we'll go through the best parlay to make for this battle of 1-3 teams.

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions @ New England Patriots

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Lions First Half Total Over 9.5 Points (-135)

The Lions rank first in the NFL in points scored and total yards. Last week, they put up 45 points, but most of their scoring came in the second half. They still had 15 at halftime, though, and in every game this year, they've had 14 or more points through the first two quarters.

The absence of starting running back D'Andre Swift could make it a little tough, but their performance last week showed that they can score without him. They also have averaged 16.3 first-half points on the year, while the Pats allow over ten on average. Expect them to reach double digits by half-time on Sunday.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Jakobi Meyers Over 39.5 Receiving Yards (-145)

Jakobi Meyers is listed as questionable with a knee injury, but he practiced all week, albeit in limited fashion. Nevertheless, he's expected to play for the first time since Week 2.

Meyers has only played two games this year, but he has totaled 190 yards with in those games. Expect him to reach 40 receiving yards if he takes the field, as the Lions have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: First Quarter Total Points Over 9.5 Points (+100)

The Lions have the worst defense statistically, but their offense was electric last week, and they have scored a touchdown in every first quarter this season. Expect both offenses to start off strong in a game that could be very high-scoring.

