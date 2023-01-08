Best Parlay (+310) for Pats vs. Bills - Week 18 - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New England Patriots (8-8) will visit the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on Sunday. A New England win in Week 18 will result in the Patriots punching their playoff ticket as the AFC's seventh seed.

Conversely, a loss would mean that the New York Jets would need to beat the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, or the Pats would be on the outside looking in at the end of the regular season. The Patriots lost to the Bills at Foxboro in Week 13.

Buffalo is one win away from securing the AFC's number two seed. However, if they fall to the Pats, they could still clinch second to top-seed if the Bengals lose to the Ravens.

The Buffalo game was canceled last week after CB Damar Hamlin was rushed to the hospital after being revived on the field in the first quarter against the Bengals. Hamlin has since awoken at the hospital and is recovering nicely after one of the scariest on-field injuries in NFL history.

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Buffalo Bills -3.5 (-225)

Buffalo is playing for much more than the two-seed in the AFC. They are one week removed from witnessing a friend and a teammate nearly losing his life playing the game they all love. Emotions should be riding high in this one, and Buffalo should be playing for their brother-in-arms. On paper, they are better than New England, leaving no doubt that Buffalo should be able to win this game easily.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Over 275 Passing Yards (+124)

As Buffalo goes, so does QB Josh Allen. The Wyoming product may not win the MVP this season, but he will want to close the season on a high note after having last week's game canceled after only one drive. With the Bills as a quality favorite and playing at home, Allen should be able to eat as he gets ready to run the table in the NFL playoffs.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Buffalo Bills Over 26.5 Points (-108)

If you can't tell by now, Buffalo is the play in Week 18. They should win comfortably, which means they will need to score points. Nobody is more equipped to score at least four touchdowns than Buffalo, especially at home and with the number-two seed up for grabs.

