Best Parlay (+316) for Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of possible parlays for the NFL matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (October 9) in New Orleans.

The Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions 48-45 in a shootout in Week 4, while New Orleans is coming off a tough 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London. Jameis Winston, the New Orleans quarterback, has been ruled out due to a back/ankle injury.

In place of Winston, veteran Andy Dalton will take the helm. In 2022, the Saints have been 1-3 ATS, while Seattle are 2-2 against the spread.

Seahawks vs Saints Match Details

Fixture: Seahawks @ Saints

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 2:00 pm EDT

Venue: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Chris Olave Over 60 receiving yards (-140)

Chris Olave is off to a great start in his NFL career. Every week, with the exception of Atlanta during his NFL debut, he has exceeded this predetermined yardage total. He has also made some impressive gains; on his longest catches of the day in his last three games, he has gained at least 32 yards.

Any one of these plays would put him halfway towards guaranteeing the over on his daily total. Olave should have trouble exceeding the 60-yard mark for his receiving yardage total against a Seahawks defense that ought to have no problems stopping him.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Over 9.5 Seahawks Total points - second half

Geno Smith has been outstanding this season, throwing for at least 325 yards in back-to-back games and connecting on 77% of his attempts. Rashaad Penny should also have a field day in this one after gaining 151 yards the previous week.

A weakness for the Saints has been their defense, particularly on the ground. They are ranked 20th in the NFL for their average number of rushing yards allowed per game, which is 125.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Rashaad Penny Over 50 rushing yards (-110)

Rashaad Penny has averaged 73 rushing yards and over 50% success rate over the past four games.

He has averaged four receiving yards and over 25% success rate. Rashaad Penny averaged one reception and hit the over 25% of the time in his four previous games. He also averaged 0.5 touchdowns and hit the over 25% of the time.

