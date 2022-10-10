Best Parlay (+320) for Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of possible parlays for the NFL matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Eagles on Sunday (October 9) in Glendale, AZ.

Philadelphia has won two of its games by huge margins, but in last week's 29-21 victory over Jacksonville, it overcame a 14-0 hole. After defeating Carolina last week, Arizona is aiming to win two straight games for the first time this year.

Plenty of same-game parlays can be made for this battle across the pond, and below, we'll go through the best ones to form:

Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Eagles at Cardinals

Date and Time: Sunday, October 9 at 4:25 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

NFL Parlay Leg #1: DeVonta Smith over 3.5 total receptions (-175)

DeVonta Smith has averaged 66.5 receiving yards and completed over 50% of his passes in the last four games. DeVonta Smith has averaged 4.5 receptions and over 50% accuracy over the past 4 games. DeVonta Smith averaged 0.25 touchdowns and nailed over 25% of his field goals in the previous 4 games.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Alternative total points, Over 45.5 (-170)

Over their last five meetings from 2013–20, the teams have managed to go near, and in some cases, over, the 45 total points mark. The teams either end up having a close encounter wherein each scores above 20 in the game, or they look to completely blow apart each other with a hefty scoreline. Expect the alternate total points bet to work tonight when the wager is set at over 45.5 total points.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Marquise Brown Longest reception Over 21.5 (-114)

Marquise Brown has averaged 84.75 receiving yards and has completed over 75% of his last 4 games. He has above 75% accuracy and averages 7.5 receptions every game. Additionally, he has hit over 50% of the time and is averaging 0.5 touchdowns per game.

On 30 catches (45 targets), Brown has amassed a team-high 339 receiving yards (84.8 per game), and he has also scored two touchdowns.

In his last three games, Brown has caught 26 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown. He received 39 targets, averaging 1 yard per attempt.

