Best Player Props for Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

Plenty of player props are available for the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys today (Sunday). The Rams come in at 2-2 after falling to the 49ers in San Francisco this past Monday. For Dallas, they're still without QB Dak Prescott, but they find themselves at 3-1 despite his absence, most recently defeating the Washington Commanders 25-10.

Below, we'll go through the best player props to add to your bet slips this afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9, 4.25 p.m. EDT

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

NFL Player Prop #1: CeeDee Lamb Over 5.5 Receptions (+110)

CeeDee Lamb is questionable for today's contest, but the fact that he practiced on Friday means that the Cowboys expect him to suit up.

Lamb currently ranks sixth in the league with 10.5 targets per game, and in each of the past three weeks, he's recorded six or more catches. The Rams' defense is allowing 24 completions on average, and their pass defense has really only looked good when they faced the Falcons. Expect Lamb to reach six receptions today, assuming he plays.

NFL Player Prop #2: Matthew Stafford Under 260.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Matthew Stafford enters Week 5, averaging 253.8 passing yards per game. He finished last year with an average of 287, but this year the Rams' offense hasn't clicked like it did during their Super Bowl winning campaign. The Cowboys have also allowed just 188.3 passing yards per game over the past three weeks, and they rank fifth in the NFL in the fewest passing yards allowed.

Expect Dallas' defense to once again be tough to exploit and look for Stafford to stay under 261 yards, as he's done so far in every game except for one.

NFL Player Prop #3: Cooper Rush Under 20.5 Completions (-108)

Cooper Rush has filled in nicely for Dak Prescott under center, but he hasn't racked up a ton of completions in any of his starts. Since becoming the starting QB, Rush is averaging 18.3 completions in 29.7 attempts. The Rams' defense has taken a step back from last season, but expect the Cowboys to favor the run anyway.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard will see a lot of carries as long as Dallas doesn't trail by a couple scores early, so expect Rush to stay under 21 completions today in LA.

