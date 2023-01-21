Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Bradley Beal & More - January 21 | 2022-23 NBA Season

Today, there are 14 NBA teams taking the floor, providing bettors with plenty of player props to sift through. Below, we'll take you through the best player props of the day across all matchups, courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Kyle Anderson Over 15.5 Points and Assists (-127)

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Anderson has been on a tear recently, and he's really stepped up with several Timberwolves players dealing with injuries. Over Anderson's last three games, he's averaging 15.3 points and 8.0 assists, and since Karl-Anthony Towns has been absent, Anderson has garnered a much larger role.

Today, starters Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are also questionable, and if either sit out, then Anderson would again be a focal point of the offense. Even if they do play, the Timberwolves don't have a ton of playmakers, which forces the ball into Anderson's hands quite often. The UCLA product is matched up with a poor defensive team tonight in the Rockets, and he should be able to feast. Houston allows the fourth-most points in the NBA and they give up more assists than league average. Expect Anderson to stay hot tonight at home and look for him to make it four games in a row with over 15 combined points and assists.

NBA Player Prop #2: Bradley Beal Over 19.5 Points Scored (-135)

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic @ Washington Wizards

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Bradley Beal has been injured on and off for a good portion of this season, but he did return to the court on Wednesday after a five-game absence. Although he wasn't 100%, he managed to put up 18 points in 29 minutes. He might not be fully healthy tonight, but he should be more in rythym as he's had a few days off. He'll likely see more than 29 minutes, considering he averages 33.4 minutes per game. Beal averages 22.7 points on the year and he's scored 20 or more versus the Magic in each of his last 11 times facing them. Expect the former All-Star shooting guard to get back to his regular production tonight against a young Orlando squad.

