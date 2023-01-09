Bethune Cookman vs Southern Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 9 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

On Monday, the Southern Jaguars will be at home to face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. These two Southwestern Athletic Conference schools have been trending in opposite directions lately, and they'll meet tonight in Baton Rouge. Southern is 7-9, but they've won three in a row, most recently defeating Florida A&M on the road. Bethune-Cookman has now lost six of their last seven after falling to Grambling on Saturday. These teams split the season series last year, with both games going to the road team, so we'll see what unfolds tonight.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Southern Jaguars Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Bethune-Cookman Wildcats +9.5 (-110) Over 144 (-110) +360 Southern Jaguars -9.5 (-110) Under 144 (-110) -476

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Southern Jaguars Match Details

Fixture: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats @ Southern Jaguars

Date & Time: Monday, January 9, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: F. G. Clark Activity Center

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Southern Jaguars Key Stats

Bethune-Cookman have been slumping recently, but their shooting efficiency has been poor all year. They've shot just 41.8% from the field, but they do have some decent three-point shooters. The Wildcats' two best scorers are Marcus Garrett (13.3 PPG) and Zion Harmon (12.5 PPG), but a lack of playmakers can also hurt them at times. Harmon leads the team in dishing but with just 2.9 assists. Defensively, the Wildcats have been pretty bad, allowing opponents to score 109.1 points per 100 possessions on 45.4% from the field. Last game, Grambling shot 52.8%, so the visitors will need to be a lot better at getting consistent stops tonight.

Southern are on a nice winning streak, and their defense has really stood out lately. As a team, they force 18.4 turnovers, and they have four key players that average at least one steal. Bryson Etienne is the Jaguars' leading scorer at 11.5 PPG, but this is a team that likes to spread the ball around. Southern loves to play at a fast pace (they rank eighth-highest in pace), which can put pressure on the opposition, but at times it can cause them to scramble on defense.

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Southern Jaguars Betting Prediction

Bethune-Cookman is 2-9 in games away from home, and they're just 3-8 ATS in these games. Southern is undefeated in conference play and at home, albeit they've played just one home game against a D1 opponent. Still, back the Jaguars here, even with a somewhat large spread, and expect the over to hit due to the high pace that Southern typically plays at.

Prediction: Southern -9.5 (-110) & Over 144 (-110)

