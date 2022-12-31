Binghamton vs Bryant Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 31, 2022 | America East | College Basketball

The Binghamton Bearcats will take on the Bryant Bulldogs in an America East Conference game on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats are 4-9 for the season and look lackluster in both offense and defense.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 for the season and have been playing well recently. They defeated the Towson Tigers in their last game and covered the spread as one-point favorites. The Bearcats lost against the Cornell Big Red in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

Binghamton vs Bryant Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Binghamton Bearcats +680 +13.5 (-110) Over 152.5 (-110) Bryant Bulldogs -1100 -13.5 (-110) Under 152.5 (-110)

Binghamton vs Bryant Match Details

Fixture: Binghamton Bearcats at Bryant Bulldogs

Date and Time: Saturday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island

Binghamton vs Bryant Key Stats

Sherif Gross-Bullock is the team's top scorer (24.5 points per game) and assist provider (4.5 assists per game). Earl Timberlake leads the Bulldogs in rebounding with 7.8 per contest. Gross-Bullock, who averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, is the Bulldogs' best three-point shooter.

Gross-Bullock leads the Bulldogs in steals with an average of 3.5 per game. With an average of 1.5 blocks per game, Antwan Walker leads the club. Their ATS record for the season is 6-5-0. Five out of the Bulldogs' 11 games this season have gone over.

Jacob Falko, the Bearcats' go-to player, is the team's top scorer (14.9 points per game) and assist provider (3.7 assists per game). The Bearcats' rebounding effort is led by Armon Harried, who averages 6.6 rebounds per game. He contributes 11.4 points extra per game. With 1.5 threes per game, John McGriff leads the Bearcats in three-point shooting.

Nobody on the Bearcats' roster steals more than Falko (1.3 per game), and Tariq Balogun blocks more shots (0.7 per game). This season, the Bearcats have compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record. Three times this season, the Bearcats were underdogs by 13 points or more, and they failed to cover each time.

Binghamton vs Bryant Betting Prediction

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored more than 153 points combined in six of their 11 games this season. The Bearcats' games have gone over a total of six times this season. Four of the Bearcats' games this year have had more than 153 points scored overall.

This season, the Bearcats' games have an average over/under of 142.8, which is 10.2 fewer points than the total for this game. This season, the Bulldogs' totals against their opponents have averaged 158.8, which is 5.8 points more than the game's over/under.

Pick: Over 152.5 (-110)

