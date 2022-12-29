Binghamton vs Cornell Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks - December 29 | College Basketball 

At the Newman Arena on Thursday, the Binghamton Bearcats and Cornell Big Red will play a college basketball game. The Bearcats are aiming for their fifth victory. The Big Red aims for a tenth victory.

The Bearcats lost their last game to the Niagara Purple Eagles but managed to cover the spread as 6.5-point underdogs. The Big Red defeated the Colgate Raiders in their last game and covered the spread as 4.5-point underdogs.

Binghamton Bearcats vs Cornell Big Red Betting Prediction

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Binghamton Bearcats +700 +13.5 (-105) Over 153 (-110) Cornell Big Red -1050 -13.5 (-115) Under 153 (-110)

Binghamton Bearcats vs Cornell Big Red Match Details

Fixture: Binghamton Bearcats at Cornell Big Red

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Newman Arena, Ithaca, NY

Binghamton Bearcats vs Cornell Big Red Key Stats

The Bearcats are scoring 69.4 points on 44.3 percent of their shots on average while giving up 72.3 points on 44.2 percent of their shots. While John McGriff averages 10.3 points and 1.8 rebounds, Jacob Falko averages 15.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Armon Harried is distributing 1 assist, with Miles Gibson averaging 5.2 rebounds. The Bearcats' field goal percentage is 29.6%, and their free throw percentage is 69.%. The Bearcats are collecting 32.3 rebounds per game while allowing 36% shooting from beyond the arc.

The Big Red score 84.7 points on average while making 48.4 percent of their shots, while they concede 72.6 points on 43.7% of their attempts. Nazir Williams averages 11.8 points and 2.6 assists, while Greg Dolan averages 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Keller Boothby is pulling in 2.7 rebounds, while Sean Hansen is distributing 2.9 assists. The Big Red are making 67.7 percent of their free throws and 37.1 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc. The Big Red are collecting 33.7 rebounds per game while allowing 34.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Binghamton Bearcats vs Cornell Big Red Betting Prediction

The Bearcats have had trouble winning games, so they are now competing against teams of a higher caliber.

The Big Red are by far the more talented squad, and while they shoot 50% from the field, they triumph at home by an average margin of 25 points.

I think the Big Red will have a sizable home advantage, therefore I'll bet on them. Take the Big Red to win tonight's tie and cover the spread, then.

Pick: Big Red -13.5 (-115)

Poll : 0 votes