Blackhawks vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 24 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Chicago Blackhawks will play the Vancouver Canucks in NHL action on Tuesday.

The Hawks are going through a poor season and are placed last with 32 points in the Western Conference Central standings. They come with a loss into the game and will look to get another positive result with an improved performance.

The Canucks have had a poor season so far, and are sixth in the Western Conference Pacific Division with 39 points. They are on a three-game losing streak and are in desperate need of wins to recover the season.

Blackhawks vs Canucks NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BLACKHAWKS +192 +1.5(-140) o6(-120) CANUCKS -235 -1.5(+115) u6(+100)

Blackhawks vs Canucks NHL Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Blackhawks vs Vancouver Canucks

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

Blackhawks vs Canucks NHL Key Stats

The Hawks on offense have scored 108 goals so far and the majority of them have come from the duo of Max Domi and Jonathan Toews. Both players have 27 goals and 32 assists between them. They will need a similar kind of effort from other players in the upcoming games.

Their defense has been poor and has conceded around 3.6 goals per game this season. Goaltender Alex Stalock has a save percentage of around 0.920 and has made a big impact by conceding less than three goals per game this season.

The Nucks have scored over 151 goals this season, with major contributions coming from the duo of Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson. Both have been at the core of the team's offense, with 49 goals in between them, and are likely to have a similar role in the upcoming game.

Their defense has not done enough and this is one of the reasons for their poor run. They have conceded almost four goals per game and have to improve a lot to do better in the near future.

Blackhawks vs Canucks NHL Betting Prediction

With the Canucks being the better team overall and with home advantage, they will fancy their chances in this game. Though they have not played well in the past few games, they have a great home record against the Blackhawks. We can expect them to score better in the upcoming game and defend well in familiar surroundings for a win.

Prediction : Canucks, -1.5(+115)

