BMW Championship: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions | August 18, 2022

The stage is set for the BMW Championship this weekend. The BMW Championship is the second tournament in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and outside of the four majors, it's the oldest running PGA event.

After a wild end to the FedEx St. Judge Championship at TPC Southwind last weekend, bettors should be excited for another weekend of golf.

This year's field looks slightly different than last year, given the number of golfers that made the jump to the LIV Tour. This has simply opened the gate for some new faces.

BMW Championship Outright Winner Odds

Rory Mcllroy +1000 Jon Rahm +1200 Patrick Cantlay +1400 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1400 Justin Thomas +1400 Will Zalatoris +1600

Best Bets

Willy Zalatoris FedEx St. Jude Championship Winner

Willy Zalatoris is the man coming into this tournament. After flirting with victories in several tournaments prior, he finally got his lady in Memphis, Tennessee. Look for him to be hungry for more due to his tenacity to be a top finisher. Betting on Zalatoris' finishing spot is a great move. Placing him in the top ten is free money, but top five (+290) is the way to go for those that want the extra juice.

Willy Zalatoris to finish in the Top 10 (+130)

Taylor Pendrith is on the brink of becoming relevant in the PGA. He made the cut for a major just once -- in 2020, but finished 13th in the Players Championship back in March. Seeing as he is starting to figure things out, this could be his coming-out party. While that is a bold prediction, Pendrith finishing in the top twenty still has a great payout.

Taylor Pendrith to finish in the Top 30 (+160)

Prediction

Having done so last year, there's serious money being laid on Patrick Cantlay. Bettors are also high on Zalatoris since he's coming off his first PGA win. However, Cameron Young is being seriously overlooked.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Cameron Young knocked down a hole-in-one with the MLB logo on his sleeve at the US Open! Cameron Young knocked down a hole-in-one with the MLB logo on his sleeve at the US Open! https://t.co/TLVz2DNcjU

Young is having an offbeat year, having not made the cut in two majors but finishing in the top three in the other two majors. He's yet to win a tournament this year, but will likely hoist the steering wheel here in Delaware.

Cameron Young to Win the BMW Championship (+2000)

