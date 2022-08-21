BMW Championship: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions | August 20, 2022

As we head into the last day of play at the BMW Championship, the final cut has taken place, and only thirty golfers remain.

Unlike most golf tournaments where the final cut is after Friday play, at the BMW Championship, only one day of competition remains after the cut. Entering the final day of play, eight strokes separate the leader, Patrick Cantlay, from last place.

BMW Championship Betting Odds

Patrick Cantlay +220 Xander Schauffele +300 Scottie Scheffler +430 Scott Stallings +850 Adam Scott +1000 Collin Morikawa +1200

Best Picks

Entering today, there are only a few golfers it would make sense to bet on. Four strokes separate first and 10th place. Someone overcoming even a lead greater than that is extremely unlikely.

Current leader, Patrick Cantlay, was last year's winner of the BMW Championship.

Patrick Cantlay seems to love this course in Delaware. Cantlay won last year's tournament with a final score of 261. That score was good enough to land him a playoff with Bryson DeChambeau. After six more holes, Cantlay was crowned the champion. He seems to be on a similar trajectory, but with no DeChambeau in the way of victory.

While it's not certain he will win again this year, bettors would be wise to hedge some bets on Cantlay.

Patrick Cantlay to Win (+220)

Cameron Young has hit some great shots on this course and is playing better than his score would indicate. Unfortunately, Young has had some tough breaks that have him tied for 14th. While a push to first may be out of his reach, a top 10 finish is a great look for bettors.

Cameron Young to Finish in the Top 10 (+210)

Prediction

Colin Morikawa has yet to claim a victory in 2022. He always seems to be on the outside looking in after finishing fifth at the Masters Tournament and the US Open. Morikawa is currently in sixth place in this tournament, three strokes behind Cantlay. Morikawa is coming off a rough round but has looked great overall on this course.

With that lousy round, bettors may still consider Morikawa a dark horse to win the Championship, but he's a smart play.

Colin Morikawa to Win the BMW Championship (+1200)

