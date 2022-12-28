Boise State vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Boise State Broncos will face the Nevada Wolfpack on Wednesday, December 28th, in the first game of Mountain West Conference play for both teams this season.

The Broncos and Wolfpack will both enter the contest with identical 10-3 records.

Boise State vs. Nevada Match Details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos at Nevada Wolfpack

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28th, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada

Boise State vs. Nevada Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Boise State Broncos +2.5(-110) Over 132.5(-110) +116 Nevada Wolfpack -2.5(-110) Under 132.5(-110) -140

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Boise State vs. Nevada Key Stats

The 10-3 Boise State Broncos have struggled offensively, as they rank 217th out of the 363 teams in the nation in scoring, averaging 70.6 points per game. The Broncos defense has been much better, however, as it is one of the best in the nation. Boise State allows just 58.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the nation. Their offensive rating, 104.4, ranks 180th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 86.2, ranks 15th in the nation.

The Broncos are coached by Leon Rice who is in his 13th year with the program after spending the previous 11 seasons as an assistant on Mark Few's staff with the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Boise State has one top-100 recruit, however, they have four players scoring in double figures.

The 10-3 Nevada Wolfpack have been a middle-of-the-pack team offensively this season. The Wolfpack score 73.0 points per game, ranking 165th in the nation. Their defense has been much better, however, as they allow opponents to score 64.2 points per game, ranking 71st in the nation. Nevada's offensive rating, 107.2, ranks 127th in the nation, while their defensive rating, 94.4, ranks 98th.

The Wolfpack are led by head coach Steve Alford, who is in his fourth year as the head coach of the program. Alford spent the previous six seasons as the head coach of the UCLA Bruins, preceded by six years leading the New Mexico Lobos, eight years leading the Iowa Hawkeyes, and four years leading the Missouri State Bears. Nevada's roster has one top-100 recruit, however, they have three players averaging double-digit points.

Boise State vs. Nevada Betting Prediction

While both the Boise State Broncos and Nevada Wolfpack have identical 10-3 records this season, the Broncos have been among the best defensive teams in college basketball this season.

Look for that to continue as they win this game outright despite being a road underdog.

Pick: Broncos ML (+116)

