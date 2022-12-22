Boise State vs Santa Clara Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Boise State Broncos will take on the Santa Clara Broncos in the NCAA at the Leavey Center on Thursday (December 22).

Boise State are off to a 10-2 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're fourth in the Mountain West Conference and on a humongous nine-game winning streak. They're coming off a 77-57 win against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara are on a brilliant 11-3 start on the season. They're first in the West Coast Conference and on a three-game winning streak. The Broncos are coming off a 71-62 win against the California Golden Bears in their previous game.

Boise State Broncos vs Santa Clara Broncos: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Boise State Broncos -150 -3 (-110) O 137 (-110) Santa Clara Broncos +130 +3 (-110) U 137 (-110)

The State Broncos have started the season on a positive note, with ten wins and only two losses. They suffered losses against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (68-66) and Charlotte 49ers (54-42). Their home record is 5-1, while their away record is 1-0.

The team is just around the average mark in offense, scoring 71.7 points per game. Their defense is what has kept them away from losing, conceding only 57.1 points per outing, which ranks 9th in the league.

Santa Clara, meanwhile, are on top of their conference with 11 wins and only three losses. They faced defeats against the Utah State Aggies (96-74), UCF Knights (57-50) and San Jose State Spartans (75-64).

Their home record stands at 8-1. The team has also been decent offensively, scoring 73.6 points per game and conceding 69.7 per outing.

Boise State Broncos vs Santa Clara Broncos: Match Details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos @ Santa Clara Broncos

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22; 05:00 pm ET

Venue: Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California

Boise State Broncos vs Santa Clara Broncos: Prediction

Boise State is 4-0 against the spread in their last four games. They're also 4-0 against the spread in their last four games after a straight win. They're 4-0 against the spread in their last four games against a team with a winning record.

The two teams have met only once in the league, which happened last season. The State Broncos won that game, but things are a lot closer now. It should be a matchup between State Broncos' defense and Santa Clara's offense.

Final Prediction: State Broncos -3 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes