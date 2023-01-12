Boise State vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UNLV Runnin' Rebels will take on the Boise State Broncos on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference showdown. UNLV is 12-3, and they previously defeated New Mexico on the road, 84-77, on Saturday. For Boise State, they are 12-4, and they just beat Utah State on Saturday, 82-59. The Broncos swept the season series last year, and they won each of the past five head-to-head meetings. Tonight, UNLV will look to put an end to this streak.

Boise State Broncos vs. UNLV Runnin' Rebels Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Boise State Broncos +1.5 (-110) Over 137 (-110) +100 UNLV Runnin' Rebels -1.5 (-110) Under 137 (-110) -120

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Boise State Broncos vs. UNLV Runnin' Rebels Match Details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Runnin' Rebels

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 11:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Boise State Broncos vs. UNLV Runnin' Rebels Key Stats

Boise State has been solid defensively this year, allowing just 88.3 points per 100 possessions. Opponents also just 38.4% from the field and 28.4% from three versus the Broncos. On offense, Marcus Shaver Jr. leads the team in points (14.5 PPG), rebounds (6.8 PPG), assists (3.8 APG), and steals (2.0 SPG). Boise State has done a great job on the defensive glass, and they'll look to continue denying their opponents second-chance points tonight.

UNLV averages 106.8 points per 100 possessions, and EJ Harkless has been a huge part of that. The senior guard leads the way with 16.6 points per game, while Luis Rodriguez chips in with 13.0 points and 5.9 boards. Both of these players transferred over the summer and have carried the load offensively. On defense, they do well to hold teams to just 90.2 points per 100 possessions. The only area of weakness has their defensive rebounding, as the Runnin' Rebels have been consistently outrebounded all year.

Boise State Broncos vs. UNLV Runnin' Rebels Betting Prediction

UNLV is 6-2 at home, but they're just 2-5 ATS at home, which is concerning. For Boise State is a solid 5-2 ATS in games away from home, but the best bet here is to target the over. In each team's last three games, the over has hit every time. Also, ten of UNLV's 14 games have gone over, so look for a high-scoring affair tonight between these two Mountain West schools.

Prediction: Over 137 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes