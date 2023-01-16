Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 16| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Boston Celtics at the Spectrum Center in NBA Regular Season action on Monday (January 16).The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Celtics have established themselves as the best team in the league once again after going on an incredible six-game winning streak and extending their lead over the rest of the NBA. They currently have the most wins of any team in the entire NBA while also having the best away record. They come into this game with an overall record of 32-12 having won eight of the last 10 including six on the bounce. They have the best offensive rating in the entire NBA with 118.3 whilst scoring nearly 119 points per game.

The Hornets are on the complete opposite end of the spectrum. They are currently the worst team in the Eastern Conference as they sit rock bottom in the standings. They have won only 11 games all season, including just five at Spectrum Center. They have an overall record of 11-33 and have now lost four in a row.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets

Date & Time: Monday, January 16, 1:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Charlotte Hornets Kelly Oubre Hand Out Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown Groin Out

The Celtics are without superstar Jaylen Brown, who is out with a groin issue while the Hornets come into the game without Kelly Oubre, who is still absent with a hand injury.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Boston Celtics -8.5 (-109) Over 231.5 (-111) -340 Charlotte Hornets +8.5 (-111) Under 231.5 (-110) +260

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting 5s

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart SG Derrick White (GTD) SF Jayson Tatum PF Al Horford C Robert Williams

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball SG Terry Rozier SF Jaden McDaniels PF P.J. Washington C Mason Plumlee

Celtics vs. Hornets Betting Prediction

All factors point towards a Celtics win tonight as they are clearly the superior side in terms of quality, strength and their performances this season. The Celtics have one of the best records in the NBA, while the Hornets have one of the worst.

Charlotte have been terrible at home while the Celtics have been one of the best on the road. Every way you look at it, it points towards a Hornets’ pummeling and they could be in for a long night.

Celtics: +154

