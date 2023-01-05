Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 5 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Boston Celtics (26-12) are currently on a two-game losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the Dallas Mavericks (22-16), have all of the momentum right now thanks to their seven-game winning streak.

The Celtics, despite their general dominance this season, faltered slightly against the Denver Nuggets. Then, in a shocking result, the Boston outfit were trounced by the Oklahoma City Thunder 150-117. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are essentially being carried on offense by one of the best players in the league right now in point/shooting guard Luka Doncic.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Celtics @ Mavericks

Date & Time: Thursday, January 5, 07:30 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

On the Celtics' front, power forward Danilo Gallinari is out with a knee injury.

On the Mavericks' end, power forward Maxi Kleber is out with a torn right hamstring. Power forward Dorian Finney-Smith is out with a hip injury. Shooting guard Josh Green is out due to elbow problems.

Player Team Injury Status Danilo Gallinari Celtics Knee Out Maxi Kleber Mavericks Hamstring Out Dorian Finney-Smith Mavericks Hip Out Josh Green Mavericks Elbow Out

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Celtics -3 (-110) Ov 232 (-110) -145 Mavericks +3 (-110) Un 232 (-110) +125

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting 5s

Celtics - PG: Marcus Smart, SG: Derrick White, SF: Jaylen Brown, PF: Jayson Tatum, C: Al Horford

Mavericks - PG: Luka Doncic, SG: Spencer Dinwiddie, SF: Tim Hardaway, PF: Reggie Bullock, C: Christian Wood

Celtics vs. Mavericks Prediction

This is the second clash between these two teams this season. Last time, the Celtics picked up the win 125-112. Despite recent setbacks, the Boston outfit are still at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

On defense, the Celtics looked lost in their lopsided loss to the Thunder. Offensively, they're still holding steady for the most part. Jayson Tatum is leading the way with 30.8 points per game on average.

Right now, with the likes of Luka Doncic and Christian Wood on hand, the Mavericks are arguably the more dangerous offensive team. During the team's recent victories over the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, Doncic scored a whopping 60 and 51 points respectively.

Coupled with their momentum of late and the home-court advantage, an upset win over the Boston crew seems more likely than ever. The Mavericks are currently No.4 in the Western Conference rankings. A win here would move them to one game behind the third-place New Orleans Pelicans and the second-place Memphis Grizzlies.

Prediction: Mavericks +3 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes