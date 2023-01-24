Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Prediction

The Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena Tuesday (January 24) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds, trends and predictions are given down below:

The Celtics have been the most dominant and successful team in the NBA this season as they sit at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with the best overall record in the league.

They have won the most games of any team with 35 and are currently five games ahead of the second-placed Philadelphia 76ers. They do, however, come into this game on the back of a very surprising defeat against the struggling Orlando Magic, who snapped their nine-game win streak.

The game ended 113-98 in favor of Orlando, even though the Boston duo of Brown and Paytm added 56 points between them.

The Heat, on the other hand, has slowly become a formidable side in the East winning six of their last 10 games. They are now up to a 26-22 overall record and are the sixth seed at the time of writing. Unlike the Celtics, they were expected to beat the Pelicans in their last game and did so by a scoreline of 100-96.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Miami Heat

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Injury Report

Neither side has any notable injury absences.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Boston Celtics +5 (-110) Over 215.5 (-110) +165 Miami Heat -5 (-110) Under 215.5 (-110) -200

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Starting 5s

Celtics: PG Marcus Smart (GTD) SG Jaylen Brown SF Jayson Tatum PF Al Horford (GTD) C Robert Williams (GTD)

Heat: PG Kyle Lowry SG Tyler Herro SF Caleb Martin PF Jimmy Butler C Bam Adebayo

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Prediction

The Celtics are the best team in the league. Without any major injury issues to them, there is great doubt of how the Heat can pull this off. Boston did get beat in a game that they should have won but on a surface level they should easily cover the spread tonight.

The Heat have been solid recently and have enough to compete with Boston but taking into account how dominant the Celtics have been over the course of the season, it's very hard to argue for a Heat victory. The Celtics are 25-22 against the spread this season.

Celtics:+5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes