Boston College vs. Miami Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 11 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

Two ACC teams fresh off losses will clash tonight looking to bounce back. The Boston College Eagles are in Florida to face the Miami Hurricanes.

Boston College was just one point shy of upsetting Duke on Saturday. It would've been their second ranked win of the season, but instead it became a home loss that dropped them to 8-8. This will be another chance for the Eagles to take down another ranked ACC rival.

Miami's loss at Georgia Tech was disappointing, but they're back home where they haven't lost yet this season. The loss was their first since November, snapping a nine-game winning streak. It was also only their second defeat this season.

Both squads will be looking to bounce back from tough defeats. Let's take a look at how they stack up tonight.

Boston College vs. Miami Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Boston College +10.5 (-110) Over 139.5 (-102) +440 Miami -10.5 (-110) Under 139.5 (-122) +630

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Boston College vs. Miami Match Details

Fixture: Boston College Eagles @ Miami Hurricanes

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 11, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Watsco Center

Boston College vs. Miami Key Stats

Miami is one of the best teams in college basketball, and their offense is leading the way.

They are scoring 77.3 points per game, which ranks 66th in the country. They are shooting 47.3% from three, which ranks 51st. However, their three-point shooting is 282nd, as they only hit 31.8% of them.

In contrast, Boston College is putting up 64.7 points per game on 41.9% shooting from the field and 27.0% from beyond the arc. Those numbers rank 334th, 305th, and 361st, respectively. Their offense is one of the worst in the country.

Defensively, these teams are similar as Boston College allows 67.3 points per game, and Miami allows 68.3 per game. However, Miami is averaging 8.3 steals per game, which is 58th.

Rebounding should also be a push tonight. Boston College is grabbing 35.0 boards per game, while Miami is pulling down 34.8 per game.

Boston College vs. Miami Betting Prediction

Miami is the better team and playing at home. Boston College's home games against teams that are ranked were impressive, but their lone road showing wasn't competitive at all.

The Hurricanes will run away with this game and maintain their perfect record at home.

Prediction: Miami -10.5 (-110)

