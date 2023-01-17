Boston College vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 17 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Boston College Eagles are on the road tonight as they will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

Boston College have lost their last three and four of their last five. They are 8-10 this season, with a 2-5 record in ACC play. They haven't picked up a win on the road yet this season, and will surely look to make tonight their first.

Meanwhile, UNC is 8-0 at home this season. The preseason #1 Tar Heels haven't played as well as they had imagined thus far, but they are 12-6 this season. They are 4-3 in the ACC, but still within striking distance of the top spot.

Boston College needs a strong road showing for once, while UNC would love to keep its home record pristine. Let's see how these teams stack up tonight.

Boston College vs. North Carolina Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Boston College +14.5 (-115) Over 143.5 (-105) +720 UNC -14.5 (-105) Under 143.5 (-115) -1400

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Boston College vs. North Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Boston College Eagles @ North Carolina Tar Heels

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Dean E. Smith Center

Boston College vs. North Carolina Key Stats

UNC's offense is miles ahead of Boston College's.

The Tar Heels are putting up 80.0 points per game, 31st in the nation. They only shoot 31.9% from beyond the arc, but still, shooting 46.0% from the floor as a team.

Boston College has scored only 65.0 points per game, 332nd nationally, this season. As a team, they shoot 42.3% from the floor and 28.0% from three.

However, UNC's defense is porous. They are giving up 72.9 points per game, which is 278th in the nation. Their opponents are 43.2% from the field.

Boston College allows fewer points per game, 69.4, but their opponents shoot 44.7% and 37.9% from three.

UNC should have a massive rebounding edge. They pull down 39.6 per game, 25th in the country. Boston College grabs 34.1 rebounds per game this season.

Boston College vs. North Carolina Betting Prediction

Five of UNC's eight home games have had 144 or more total points in them. Their offense is averaging 83.4 points per game at home, and their defense gives up at least 60 on most nights. UNC should win comfortably, but this game should play out like most UNC games where scoring comes easily.

Prediction: Over 143.5 (-105)

