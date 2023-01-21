Boston College vs Notre Dame Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be hosting the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in an ACC clash. Notre Dame are 9-10, and they've lost five of their previous six, most recently falling to Florida State at home. The Fighting Irish are just 1-7 in conference games now. BC are only 2-6 in ACC play, and they're 8-11 overall. The Eagles are also in the midst of a four-game losing streak, but they did just beat Notre Dame at home earlier this month, 70-63.

Boston College Eagles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Boston College Eagles +5 (-110) Over 134 (-110) +175 Notre Dame Fighting Irish -5 (-110) Under 134 (-110) -208

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Boston College Eagles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Match Details

Fixture: Boston College Eagles @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center

Boston College Eagles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Key Stats

Boston College are struggling efficiency-wise as they shoot 42.5% overall, and they're really poor from three, at just 27.5%. They have shot the ball lately, which is encouraging, but their defense and rebounding has let them down in recent weeks. Leading scorer Makai Ashton-Langford is up at 12.0 points per game, and getting Quinten Post (11.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG) back has been a huge boost. BC doesn't have many knockdown three-point shooters, so they'll need to be efficient within the arc and hold their own on defense to pull the upset today.

Notre Dame are scoring 107.1 points per 100 possessions, but their defense has let them down, especially recently. Over their last five games, the Fighting Irish have allowed opponents to shoot over 48%, and that trend is concerning going forward.

Offensively, UND have all five of their starters averaging double-digit points, which helps them stay out of scoring droughts. They also commit only nine turnovers per game as a team, but rebounding, especially offensive rebounding, has been non-existent. BC are struggling right now, but Notre Dame can't underestimate them, as the Fighting Irish are just 3-12 ATS as favorites this year.

Boston College Eagles vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Prediction

Both teams have had major issues this year, and neither have done well against the spread. BC are 7-12 ATS, but Notre Dame is even worse at 4-15. While UND should win this game, expecting them to win by more than five points is a big ask. Notre Dame are 0-7 ATS versus ACC schools and 0-7 ATS in day games, so back the visiting Eagles here to at least keep this one close.

Prediction: Boston College +5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this season are 59-43-3 (+111.0 units)

