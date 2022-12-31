Boston College vs. Syracuse Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Syracuse Orange will play host to the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in an all-ACC affair. Syracuse is 8-5, and last time out, they lost to Pitt, which snapped a five-game winning streak. Boston College pulled an upset win over Virginia Tech last week to improve to 7-6. In recent history, Syracuse has dominated BC, as they've won eight in a row over the Eagles. Today, we'll see if the visiting Eagles can put up a fight in what should be an entertaining contest.

Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Boston College Eagles +10 (-110) Over 133 (-110) +400 Syracuse Orange -10 (-110) Under 133 (-110) -556

Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange Match Details

Fixture: Boston College Eagles @ Syracuse Orange

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange Key Stats

Boston College's inefficiency has hurt them all year, and while they've had an up-and-down season, they'll strive to be more consistent going forward. BC shoots just 26.6% from three, and they don't attempt that many anyway. Overall, they shoot just 41.3%, and they've been bad from the charity stripe too. Last game, Makai Ashton-Langford exploded for 21 points in the OT win over ACC rivals Virginia Tech, and he leads the Eagles in scoring at 11.5. Besides Ashton-Langford, only Jaeden Zackery averages double-digit points, and the lack of scoring options is concerning for BC. Maybe their upset win over Virginia Tech can help them turn a corner with more conference games coming up.

Syracuse is averaging 108.4 points per 100 possessions, which is excellent. Judah Mintz (15.6 PPG), Joseph Girard III (15.2 PPG), and Jesse Edwards (14.4) have carried the scoring load, and they should be the featured options today once again. The Orange do a great job when it comes to taking care of the ball, as they commit just 11.2 turnovers per game. While Syracuse has struggled on the defensive glass, their discipline has helped them win five of their last six.

Boston College Eagles vs. Syracuse Orange Betting Prediction

Boston College has had a somewhat tough schedule, but they've still looked way too shaky this year to trust. Syracuse doesn't make a lot of mistakes, and having three players that average over 14 points per game makes a huge difference over the course of an entire 40-minute game. BC is just 4-9 against the spread this year, and despite an impressive win over Virginia Tech, Syracuse has too much talent to let the Eagles record a second consecutive upset win. Back the home team here to win and cover this afternoon.

Prediction: Syracuse -10 (-110)

