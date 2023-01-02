Boston University vs Bucknell Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 2 | Patriot League | College Basketball

Monday's college basketball matchup between the Bucknell Bison and the Boston University Terriers will take place at Sojka Pavilion. The Terriers are now 7-7 going into this game.

The Terriers' most recent game ended in a defeat to the Navy Midshipmen. The Bison are 7-7 after a defeat against the Holy Cross Crusaders as well. Both units are coming off a defeat and will hope to get a win in this one to boost their chances of finishing strong in the Patriot League.

Boston University vs Bucknell Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Boston University Terriers -105 +1 (-110) Over 137.5 (-110) Bucknell Bison -115 -1 (-110) Under 137.5 (-110)

Boston University vs Bucknell Match Details

Fixture: Boston University Terriers at Bucknell Bison

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Sojka Pavilion, Pennsylvania

Boston University vs Bucknell Key Stats

With losses to UConn and SEMO in their first six games of the season, the Terriers had a 4-2 record. Since then, the Terriers have gone on a 3-5 run that includes defeats to Milwaukee, UC Davis, Notre Dame, UMass Lowell, and Navy.

The Terriers were down 36-28 at the break in the Navy Midshipmen's game on Friday. The Terriers were outscored 39 to 30 after that and fell to 75 to 58. Ethan Brittain-Watts and Walter Whyte both scored 16 points to lead the team.

The Bison team also got off to a strong start, going 4-2 and only losing to Saint Peter's and Georgia. Since then, the Bison have gone 3-5, dropping games against Marist, La Salle, Richmond, Rutgers, and Holy Cross.

The Holy Cross Crusaders defeated the Bison 34-22 in the first half of their Friday matchup. From that point on, the Bison outscored the Crusaders 36–26 but still fell short of the 60–58 mark. Team leader Alex Timmerman led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Boston University vs Bucknell Betting Prediction

I think I'll go with the Terriers in this situation. I wouldn't touch this one either, though. We should have a decent game coming up, although neither team is coming off a very impressive defeat.

The Terriers will need to press the issue offensively in this game because they have scored 67 points or fewer in three straight games. The Bison are in a similar situation, having scored just 108 points in total during their last two games. All things considered, I believe the Terriers can win this game and cover the spread.

Pick: Boston U Terriers +1 (-110)

