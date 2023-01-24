Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | MAC | College Basketball

The Bowling Green Falcons (9-10) will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (7-12) in MAC action on Tuesday night. On Saturday, the Falcons thrashed Miami, Ohio.

Ohio defeated the Chippewas handily on the road on Saturday. In their lone meeting with the Falcons last year, the Chippewas prevailed 78–74.

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Bowling Green Falcons -120 -1.5 (-115) Over 148.5 (-105) Central Michigan Chippewas +100 +1.5 (-105) Under 148.5 (-115)

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Match Details

Fixture: BGSU Falcons at Central Michigan Chippewas

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 pm ET

Venue: McGuirk Arena, Mount Pleasant, MI

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Key Stats

The Falcons have won once again. With a commanding 83-73 victory over Miami (Ohio) at home on Saturday, the Falcons ended a three-game losing streak and covered the 3.5-point spread. Their MAC record now stands at 3-3 after the victory. While their three-game losing streak was exploited defensively, they fared much better on Saturday.

The Falcons are 3-6 on the road and are ranked 263rd in the nation in terms of overall efficiency ratings after losing their most recent away game against Buffalo by a score of 100-71. The Falcons are 50th in the MAC with an average of 77.9 points per game. They are one of the better-scoring teams in the conference. They are ranked 342nd in DI due to their average of 77.2-point turnovers.

The Chippewas will want to avoid a third straight defeat. They defeated Buffalo in overtime at home, but since then, they've lost to Akron 69-51, and on Saturday, they were underdogs by 13 points in a disappointing road loss to a potent Ohio squad. The Chippewas' record in MAC play has plummeted to 2-4 after losing four of their previous five games.

The Chippewas are 5-3 at home with a win over Miami, Ohio, and a loss to Akron last week. They are ranked 302nd overall in efficiency ratings. The Chippewas have scored 68 or fewer points in four of their previous five MAC contests, and their season scoring average of 67.4 puts them in 294th place overall.

Bowling Green vs Central Michigan Betting Prediction

In MAC competition, the Falcons' attack is effective, and they score frequently. In their previous six games, they scored an average of 83 points.

The Chippewas only score 94.1 points per 100 possessions on average, while the Falcons average a respectable 103.3 points per 100 possessions, placing them 344th in Division I in adjusted offensive efficiency.

The Chippewas suffered double-digit losses in four of their previous five games. Bet on the Falcons to win this contest outright.

Pick: Bowling Green Falcons (-120)

Poll : 0 votes