Bowling Green vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 3 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be home to face the Bowling Green State Falcons on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan is just 3-10, but the majority of their games have come on the road, so they'll be glad to be on their home floor tonight. Bowling Green is 6-7, and they've won their previous two games, albeit against two non-Division I schools. Tonight, these MAC schools will open conference play at George Gervin GameAbove Center.

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Bowling Green State Falcons +2.5 (-110) Over 157.5 (-110) +120 Eastern Michigan Eagles -2.5 (-110) Under 157.5 (-110) -140

Odds Courtesy of PointsBet Sportsbook

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Match Details

Fixture: Bowling Green Falcons @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Bowling Green State Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Key Stats

Bowling Green averages a respectable 106.4 points per 100 possessions, and Leon Ayers III has been a huge part of the Falcons' offense. Ayers III transferred from Duquesne prior to the start of the year, and he currently leads the Falcons in scoring at 16.8 points per game. Senior guard Samari Curtis is the best playmaker they have, averaging a solid 4.5 dimes per game, while as a team, Bowling Green has a solid 1.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. While the Falcons have had an easy schedule, their ability to take care of the ball helped them go 4-2 in December. Defensively, the Falcons don't force a ton of turnovers, and at times they've struggled to get consistent stops. Tonight, they'll try to defeat Eastern Michigan for the seventh consecutive time, dating back to 2018.

Eastern Michigan is led by former top recruit Emoni Bates, who averages an impressive 20.8 points, the 12th-best mark in the country. He also leads the way with 5.8 boards, but most of the Eagles' issues have come on the defensive end. Eastern Michigan allows 112.7 points per 100 possessions, while opponents convert 49.4% of their attempts from the field. Bates is joined by Noah Farrakhan and Tyson Acuff, who both average 13.0 points per contest, but overall the team averages just 10.2 assists, indicating that they rely on a lot of one-on-one scoring. Tonight, and for the rest of the year, they'll need to be better defensively if they want to turn this season around.

Bowling Green State Falcons vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles Betting Prediction

Neither school has shown much this year, and even with one of the country's most talented players in Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan has had a terrible year. Their defense, or lack thereof, has been their main issue, and this game should be high-scoring enough to go over. Also, back Bowling Green here to at least cover since Eastern Michigan is 1-4 ATS in their previous five.

Prediction: Bowling Green (+110) & Over 157.5 (-110)

