Bradley vs. Belmont Basketball Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview December 28 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Belmont Bruins will play host to the Bradley Braves on Wednesday. Belmont is now 8-5 and 4-1 at home after defeating Samford 79-56 last Wednesday. For Bradley, they've been hot recently and are now up to 9-4 following their blowout win over Akron. Both Missouri Valley Conference schools have played just two conference games, but this is the first encounter between these teams in their history, as Belmont recently moved to this conference from the Ohio Valley Conference this past summer.

Bradley Braves vs. Belmont Bruins Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Bradley Braves -1.5 (-110) Over 133 (-110) -125 Belmont Bruins +1.5 (-110) Under 133 (-110) +105

Bradley Braves vs. Belmont Bruins Match Details

Fixture: Bradley Braves @ Belmont Bruins

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Curb Event Center

Bradley Braves vs. Belmont Bruins Key Stats

Bradley has been great defensively, only allowing 89 points per 100 possessions so far. In addition, their opponents have been extremely inefficient, sporting an awful 44.5% effective field goal percentage on the year when facing the Braves. Offensively, Bradley is led by forwards Malevy Leons and Rienk Mast, who are both from the Netherlands. Mast has missed several games, but he averages 13.9 points and 8.6 rebounds in the seven he's played in. Previously against Akron, Mast recorded his third double-double of the year, tallying 15 points and 13 boards in the win. Leons comes in averaging 11.3 points and 6.1 boards, while Duke Deen and Ja'shon Henry have been solid as well. Look for these players to be key tonight as the Braves go for their third straight road victory.

Belmont has been excellent on offense, currently averaging 109.7 points per 100 possessions. While they haven't had the hardest schedule, senior guard Ben Sheppard has put together another solid season, currently leading the Bruins in scoring (18.5 PPG) and dishing (3.8 APG). In addition to Sheppard, forwards Cade Tyson and Drew Friberg have helped out scoring-wise as well. Defensively, Belmont struggled early on, but last game, they did hold Samford to 36.7% from the field, and they'll look to put together a similar defensive performance tonight.

Bradley Braves vs. Belmont Bruins Betting Prediction

Bradley is 7-5 against the spread this year, but in their six games away from their home floor, they've covered just one of six. Also, dating back to last season, the Braves have covered only one of their past nine road contests. Looking at Belmont, they've had issues against good teams, but they are 4-1 at home this year, and they've beaten the spread in six of their previous eight overall. Back Belmont here, behind Sheppard, to win tonight at home.

Prediction: Belmont ML (+105)

