Bradley vs Drake Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 14 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Knapp Center will host a Missouri Valley Conference NCAAB matchup between the Bradley Braves and the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday (January 14) night.

The Braves are 12-6 (5-2) this season and are riding a two-game winning streak after coming off a 91-46 home win on Wednesday against the Evansville Purple Aces. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are 13-5 (4-3) and are also riding a two-game winning streak after a 76-71 overtime road win over the UIC Flames on Tuesday.

Bradley Braves vs Drake Bulldogs Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Bradley Braves +120 +2 (-110) Over 130.5 (-115) Drake Bulldogs -140 -2 (-110) Under 130.5 (-105)

Bradley Braves vs. Drake Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: Bradley Braves vs. Drake Bulldogs

Time and date: Saturday, January 14, 8:00 pm EDT

Venue: The Knapp Center, Des Moines, IA

Bradley Braves vs. Drake Bulldogs Key Stats

The Bradley Braves had an outstanding game offensively last time out, as they were able to score 91 points on 35-of-64 (54.7 percent) from the floor and 12-of-24 (50 percent) from beyond the arc. They passed the ball extremely well though, as they had 19 assists on 35 made field goal attempts. Sophomore guard Connor Hickman finished the game with 26 minutes played and had 15 points, one rebound, three assists, and one steal.

Their defense did incredibly well after allowing 16 points in the second half to the Purple Aces. Evansville was not able to shoot the ball with any consistency as they were able to connect on 34.8 percent from the floor and 23.5 percent from the three-point line. Bradley did an outstanding job of forcing 18 turnovers with eight steals and four blocks throughout the game.

The Drake Bulldogs did well last time against the UIC Flames. They were able to do a solid job offensively as they shot 49.1 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. Sophomore guard Tucker Devries led the program here as he finished the game with 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one block, and two turnovers in 41 minutes on the court.

They were able to dominate on the glass as Drake outrebounded UIC 37-27 but struggled a bit defensively as they allowed ten points in the overtime period of the game. They gave up 19 total assists on 27 made field goals. The Bulldogs struggled defensively as the Flames were able to shoot 27-of-56 (48.2 percent) from the floor and were able to force 12 turnovers throughout the game.

Bradley Braves vs Drake Bulldogs Betting Prediction

These offenses throughout the last few games, there is a huge difference between these programs as Bradley is averaging 79 points in their last four games while Drake is scoring 63.8 points in their previous five games. There is a bit of a difference also in terms of offensive rebounds throughout the season, as the Braves are 154th in the country with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, while the Bulldogs are 265th in the nation with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game. Go with the Bradley Braves to cover the spread on the road in this game.

Pick: Bradley Braves -2 (-110)

