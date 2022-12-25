Broncos vs Rams: Who Will Win? Betting Predictions, Odds, Lines, and Picks for NFL Games Today- December 25| 2022-23 NFL Season 

The Denver Broncos (4-10) are bottom of the AFC West in the Eastern Conference and are coming off a win against the Arizona Cardinals (24-15) in Week 15 and will now take on the Los Angeles Rams (4-10), who are last in the NFC West.

The Rams faced a defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers (24-12) and are clearly out of playoff contention. All they can look forward to is finishing the season with wins and giving something for their fans to cheer about.

Denver is also out of the playoff race. They are way behind other teams in the division. Similar to the Rams, they could look to end the season with some wins under their belt and look forward to next season.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Denver Broncos -165 -3 (-110) O 36.5 (-110) Los Angeles Rams +145 +3 (-110) U 36.5 (-110)

Denver has had a disappointing 2022-23 NFL season, something they would like to forget. They have only managed four wins in fourteen games, having placed them last in the AFC West. Their home record is 3-4 so far whereas their away record is terrible at 1-6.

The team has been below par when it comes to scoring passing yards in a game. They are averaging 208.04 passing yards per game, which ranks 22nd in the league. They record a total of 107.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 23rd. They are the worst team in the league in terms of scoring, averaging only 15.6 points.

The Los Angeles Rams also have only four wins in 14 games. They are the second-worst team in scoring, averaging only 16.4 points.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams: Match Details

Fixture: Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Rams

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 04:30 p.m ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams: Pick

Can Aker has had a decent season for a struggling Los Angeles team. He has recorded a total of 441 rushing yards in 12 games so far, averaging 36.8 rushing yards per game. He now has a chance to help his team win today with a great performance.

Best Pick: Total Rushing Yards Over 53.5 (-120)

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Rams: Betting Prediction

The Broncos have a 0-4 record against the Rams in their last four outings. This will be their first meeting of the season and their first meeting in four years as well. Both teams are one of the worst in the league at this time and are looking to end the season on a high. Two out of four games have crossed the total mark. Expect an entertaining contest.

Final Prediction: Total Over 36.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes