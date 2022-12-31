Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 31 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) are currently riding high on a 10-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Charlotte Hornets (10-26), are coming off of a 121-113 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nets have come a long way from the 1-5 run they endured to start the season. Now a cohesive, dominant unit, the team's been greatly bolstered by the stellar out put of arguable team MVP Kevin Durant, as well as the likes of Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. The Hornets, meanwhile, have had a dire season for the most part and are 2-3 in their past five games.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Match Details

Fixture: Nets @ Hornets

Date & Time: Friday, December 31, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

On the Nets' front, small forward Joe Harris is out with a knee injury. Point guard Ben Simmons is probable despite dealing with an illness lately. Point guard Edmond Sumner is probable despite a right thumb contusion.

On the Hornets' end, small forward Cody Martin is out due to undergoing a knee procedure last month. Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a hand injury. Point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable due to recent ankle issues.

Player Team Injury Status Joe Harris Nets Knee Out Ben Simmons Nets Illness Probable Edmond Sumner Nets Thumb Probable Cody Martin Hornets Knee Out Kelly Oubre Jr. Hornets Hand Out Dennis Smith Jr. Hornets Ankle Questionable

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Nets -7 (-110) Ov 237 (-110) -305 Hornets +7 (-110) Un 237 (-110) +255

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting 5s

Nets - PG: Kyrie Irving, SG: Royce O'Neale, SF: Kevin Durant, PF: Ben Simmons, C: Nic Claxton

Hornets - PG: LaMelo Ball, SG: Terry Rozier, SF: Gordon Hayward, PF: PJ Washington, C: Mason Plumlee

Nets vs. Hornets Prediction

The Nets are simply on fire right now. After a topsy-turvy start to the season, the team have pulled themselves together with gusto and are now coming in second in the Eastern Conference rankings. On offense, the Brooklyn outfit are devastating, with Kyrie Irving leading the charge with 28 points and eight assists in the team's Hawks win.

The Hornets, meanwhile, have only just broken a losing skid and are being carried on offense by LaMelo Ball. On defense, the team has repeatedly come unstuck this season. Against a major offensive unit like the Nets, this will likely spell trouble. Given the their inconsistent playing at home, the home-court advantage likely won't mean much for the Charlotte outfit tonight either.

Prediction: Nets -7 (-110)

