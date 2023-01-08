Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 8| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets take on the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena on Sunday (January 8) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Nets have been in scintillating form of late, having won 12 in a row at one point. They have gone 13-1 over the last 14 games and have an overall record of 26-13. It is the joint second-best record in the league at this stage, bettered only by the relentless Boston Celtics. The Nets are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a 108-102 win over the in-form Pelicans.

Kevin Durant has been scorching teams off of late. Over the last four games, he has averaged over 31 points per game, including a sublime 44-piece against the Bulls in their first loss in almost forever.

The Heat themselves have been superb lately, winning five of their last seven games. They come into this game on the back of a 104-96 win over the Phoenix Suns. With that win, they jumped up to eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with an overall record of 21-19. Bam Adebayo has stepped up his game massively this season and has proved to be a real talisman for the Heat. Over the last four games, he has averaged over 28 points a night alongside 11 rebounds per game.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets @ Miami Heat

Date & Time: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Injury Report

Neither side has any notable injury concerns.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Brooklyn Nets -3.5 (-112) Over 222.5 (-110) -165 Miami Heat +3.5 (-107) Under 222.5 (-110) +140

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat Starting 5s

Brooklyn Nets: PG Kyrie Irving SG Royce O'Neale SF Kevin Durant PF Ben Simmons C Nic Claxton

Miami Heat: PG Kyle Lowry SG Tyler Herro (GTD) SF Haywood Highsmith PF Jimmy Butler C Bam Adebayo (GTD)

Nets vs. Heat Betting Prediction

Both sides are really strong, which makes this game very tough to call. The Nets have been the best team in basketball over the last 15 games, winning 13. The duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have been a treat to watch over that period as both of them continue to perform admirably.

The Heat aren’t any worse but on paper they look just a little thin on the wing. Having Haywood Highsmith guarding the most in-form small forward in the league in Durant seems like a mistake and could backfire horribly for Miami. The Nets should win.

Nets: -165

