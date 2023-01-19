Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 19 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets will visit the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, January 19th, in the first of two meetings this season.

The 27-16 Nets are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. However, they have lost their last three games since Kevin Durant was sidelined. Brooklyn is currently ranked 16th in points per game and 11th in offensive rating. Their defense, however, is elite, as they rank fifth in opponents points per game and sixth in defensive rating.

The 21-24 Suns, meanwhile, are in 12th place in the Western Conference and have been on a downward spiral. Phoenix have lost 12 of their past 14 games, including their last three. The Suns are currently ranked 20th in points per game and 14th in offensive rating, while their defense is ranked 10th in opponents points per game and 14th in defensive rating.

The Nets are 14-9 on the road, while the Suns are 14-7 at home.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets at Phoenix Suns

Date and Time: Thursday, January 19th, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Nets star Kevin Durant will miss his fourth straight game with a right MCL sprain. Co-star Kyrie Irving is listed as probable to return to the lineup with right calf soreness.

Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker, meanwhile, is sidelined with a left groin strain, while star point guard Chris Paul is out with right hip soreness. Backup point guard Cameron Payne is also out as he deals with a right foot sprain. Guards Landry Shamet and Josh Okogie are listed as out with right foot soreness and a nasal fracture, respectively.

Player Team Status Injury Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets Out Knee Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets Probable Calf Devin Booker Phoenix Suns Out Groin Chris Paul Phoenix Suns Out Hip Cameron Payne Phoenix Suns Out Foot Landry Shamet Phoenix Suns Out Foot Josh Okogie Phoenix Suns Out Nose

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Brooklyn Nets -3(-114) Over 220.5(-110) -158 Phoenix Suns +3(-106) Under 220.5(-110) +134

Nets vs. Suns Starting 5s

Nets - PG Kyrie Irving, SG Joe Harris, SF Royce O'Neale, PF Ben Simmons, C Nic Claxton

Suns - PG Duane Washington, SG Mikal Bridges, SF Cam Johnson, PF Torrey Craig, C DeAndre Ayton

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction

The Nets have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. However, they have struggled in the absence of star forward Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns' struggles have been even more profound as they have slipped towards the bottom of the Western Conference standings amidst several injuries. While they will get forward Cam Johnson back after a 37-game absence, they are still missing several key pieces. Look for Brooklyn to take advantage as they win by at least four points.

Prediction: Nets -3 (-114)

Poll : 0 votes