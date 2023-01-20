Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 20 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets (27-17) are currently on a four-game losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the Utah Jazz (24-24), most recently defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 126-103.

After an impressive 12-game winning streak, the Nets have noticeably slowed down, going just 2-5 in their next seven games. The absence of top player Kevin Durant has certainly not done the team any favors. The Jazz, meanwhile, have been hit-and-miss all season. They've looked strong in their last two games, though, as Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen continue to deliver on offense.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz Match Details

Fixture: Nets @ Jazz

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 09:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report

On the Nets' front, power forward Kevin Durant is out due to an MCL sprain in his right knee.

On the Jazz's end, power forward Kelly Olynyk is out with an ankle injury.

Player Team Injury Status Kevin Durant Nets Knee Out Kelly Olynyk Jazz Ankle Out

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Nets +7.5 (-110) Ov 229 (-110) +250 Jazz -7.5 (-110) Un 229 (-110) -300

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz Starting 5s

Nets - PG: Kyrie Irving, SG: Joe Harris, SF: Royce O'Neale, PF: Ben Simmons, C: Nic Claxton

Jazz - PG: Mike Conley, SG: Jordan Clarkson, SF: Malik Beasley, PF: Lauri Markkanen, C: Walker Kessler

Nets vs. Jazz Prediction

The Nets' recent slowdown coinciding with Kevin Durant's absence is hardly surprising. Last season, the team floundered badly when he was absent due to the same injury he has now. Kyrie Irving led the offensive charge in their recent loss to the Phoenix Suns with 30 points. On defense, the team have been relatively strong lately but it hasn't made up for their notably lost groove of late.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are great on offense, averaging 117.8 points per game. On defense, however, they've frequently let themselves down. Lauri Markkanen continues to impress on offense, scoring 34 points against the LA Clippers in their most recent win.

Overall, the Nets should be the superior team, but they're simply not themselves when Kevin Durant is out. The Jazz have a winning record over the Nets too, something their offense should allow them to extend tonight.

Prediction: Jazz -7.5 (-110)

