Brooksby vs O'Connell Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2023 Australian Open Round 1

On Monday, January 16, the first round of the 2023 Australian Open will feature World No. 79 Christopher O'Connell taking on World No. 48 Jenson Brooksby. Jenson shockingly fell to Christopher in their final meeting in September at home (4-6, 6-4, 7-5).

Brooksby vs O'Connell Betting Odds

Players Money line Spread Over/Under Christopher O'Connell +205 +4 (-115) Over 36.5 (-115) Jenson Brooksby -255 -4 (-105) Under 36.5 (-105)

Brooksby vs O'Connell Match Details

Fixture: Jenson Brooksby vs Christopher O'Connell

Date and Time: Monday, January 16 at 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Court 6, Melbourne Park, Australia

Brooksby vs O'Connell Key Stats

Jenson's 2023 campaign got underway in Auckland, where the American picked up three top-notch victories to get to the semifinals. However, he was defeated in straight sets by British No. 1 Cameron Norrie. Despite that loss, the American was able to snap a miserable streak of four straight losses to close his 2022 campaign, his most recent being in Seoul last September when he defeated Soonwoo Kwon.

Jenson had a breakout year on the ATP and Challenger Tours in 2021 but failed to match such high standards in 2022, holding onto his Top 50 position and, regrettably, not receiving a seed at the Australian Open.

However, it still indicates progress for the 22-year-old, who is taking part in the year's first Grand Slam for the first time in his professional career. The Americans played Challenger tournaments in Dallas and Columbus during the first few weeks of the season last year.

At the Australian Open, Christopher experienced his share of breathtaking victories. In 2021, when Jan-Lennard Struff was at the top of his game, he defeated the German. His best-ever performance at Melbourne Park came last year when he overcame top-20 player Diego Schwartzman en route to the third round.

After winning two ATP Challenger Championships in 2022 and making his first ATP semifinal in San Diego, where he coincidentally defeated Jenson along the way, Christopher enters his home slam this year with a career-high ranking. He's had a few tight losses to start the year. He fell to Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round of Adelaide 1 and to Tommy Paul in Adelaide 2 as a lucky loser.

Brooksby vs O'Connell Betting Prediction

Recently, Christopher decisively defeated Jenson, and I think that this time, the defeat won't occur. However, at 28, Christopher already appears to be a late bloomer.

Due to his talent, Jenson will certainly win tonight, but as the home favorite, he will have a fight on his hands. It might be worth a gamble to back the Australian at such high odds in terms of first-round upsets. In this case, consider Christopher ATS.

Prediction: Christopher O'Connell +4 (-115)

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes