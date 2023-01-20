Brooksby vs Paul Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 20| Australian Open 2023

Jenson Brooksby made it to the third round of the 2023 Australian Open and will now take on Tommy Paul on Court 3 on Friday, January 20th. He defeated no.2 seed Casper Ruud in the second round of the tournament. The American defeated the Norwegian 6-3, 7-6, 6-7, 6-2 in four sets to cause an early-round upset. Casper made a lot of unforced errors in the match, including four double faults, which cost him the match. The major factor in the win for the underdog was the difference in the winning percentage on the second serve, which was 60 for Brooksby and only 41 for Ruud. He made use of as many break-point opportunities as he got, with 9/13 being the final result. He won a total of 149 points whereas Casper managed to win a total of 127 points. He will now face Tommy Paul, who is coming off a win against No.30 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a five-set thriller.

Paul won the game 6-2, 2-6, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 and took the game by storm in the second round, hitting 18 aces in the process. His winning percentage on the first serve was 73 compared to Fokina, who was at 63. He had a total of 14 break-point opportunities and managed to win seven of them. Paul won a total of 171 points whereas Fokina managed to win a total of 157 points.

Jenson Brooksby vs Tommy Paul: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Jenson Brooksby +120 +2.5 (-115) O 38.5 (-125) Tommy Paul -145 -2.5 (-105) U 38.5 (+105)

Brooksby is currently ranked 39th in the ATP rankings but has reached a career-high ranking of 33. This is his first appearance at the Australian Open and he has already made a mark by causing a major upset by knocking Ruud out.

Paul is currently ranked 35th but has a career-high ranking of 28 in the world. This is his fourth appearance at the Australian Open. His personal best was the round of 32 that he reached on his first appearance.

Jenson Brooksby vs Tommy Paul: Match Details

Fixture: Jenson Brooksby @ Tommy Paul

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 10:30 p.m ET

Venue: Court 3, Melbourne Park

Jenson Brooksby vs Tommy Paul: Betting Prediction

The two players have only faced each other once in the past and Paul managed to beat Brooksby in that game. The match was played on a hard court and this will be their second meeting on a similar surface. Expect the game to be exciting as both players are coming off great wins.

Final Prediction: Total Over 38.5 (-125)

