Brown vs Northwestern Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 29 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

At Welsh-Ryan Arena on Thursday in Evanston, Illinois, there will be a non-conference match between the Brown Bears and the Northwestern Wildcats.

After defeating New Hampshire by a score of 67-51 in their most recent game, the Bears are 7-5 on the year. The Wildcats defeated UIC by a score of 92-54 in their most recent game to improve to 9-2 on the year.

Brown vs Northwestern Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Brown Bears +800 +14.5 (-110) Over 125 (-110) Northwestern Wildcats -1250 -14.5 (-110) Under 125 (-110)

Brown vs Northwestern Match Details

Fixture: BU Bears at NU Wildcats

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

Brown vs Northwestern Key Stats

The Wildcats won their most recent game with a 51.4% field goal percentage and a +21 rebounding differential. The average game stats for the Wildcats are 68.6 points, 55.5 points allowed, 39.5 rebounds, and 14.3 assists.

With 14.5 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, and 3.5 assists per game, Chase Audige has led the Wildcats this season. This season, the Wildcats had a field goal percentage of 39.7%, a free throw rate of 74.7%, and a three-point percentage of 31.9%.

The Bears' most recent game saw them shoot 39.7% from the field and gain a +11 rebounding advantage. The Bears score 64.3 points per game, allow 63.3 points per game, grab 35.1 rebounds, and dish out 14 assists per game, on average.

With 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game this season, Kino Lilly Jr. has led the Bears. This season, the Bears have field goal percentages of 42.7%, free throw percentages of 57.1%, and three-point percentages of 32.7%.

Brown vs Northwestern Betting Prediction

The Bears have a 6-1 ATS record over their last seven games and a 4-1 ATS record on the road. In the Bears' previous five road games, the under is 5-0, and in their last 11 games, the under is 10-1.

The Wildcats have won their last four games, each by a margin of at least seven points, coming into this contest. In addition to having one of the nation's best defenses, they have scored 83 or more points in each of their last two contests. Take the Wildcats to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: Northwestern Wildcats -14.5 (-110)

