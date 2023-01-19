Bruins vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 19| 2022-23 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins (35-5-4) are first in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference and are on a three-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the New York Islanders (4-1) in their previous outing. This team is completely dominating the league and undoubtedly has the best record. They will now take on the New York Rangers (25-13-7), who are third in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference, and managed a win against the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-1) in their last outing. Barclay Goodrow, Vitaly Kravtsov, and Mika Zibanejad all scored a goal each to seal a win for the team. The game will be hosted by them at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, January 19th where they will look to continue their winning run. Boston will be looking for their fourth consecutive win.

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Boston Bruins -110 +1.5 (-270) O 5.5 (-115) New York Rangers -110 -1.5 (+220) U 5.5 (-105)

Boston shattered all records with a completely dominating performance. They have lost only five games so far as they are 8-1-1 in their last 10. They finished fourth last season with an overall record of 51-26 and qualified for the playoffs. This season has been even better as they are way ahead of other teams in the playoff race. The team has scored a total of 170 goals while conceding only 95, a difference of -75.

The New York Rangers are making a comeback in the playoff race with 6-2-2 in their last ten. They finished second last season with an overall record of 52-24 and now find themselves back on track again.

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Match Details

Fixture: Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 07:30 p.m ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Pick

David Pasternack is possibly the best player in the NHL right now. He has already scored a total of 35 goals and has provided 28 assists so far. He has been fairly successful against the Rangers, scoring 12 goals and providing 20 assists in 29 games. David will surely look to add to that tally tonight as well.

Best Pick: David Pasternack Anytime Scorer (+110)

Boston vs New York: Prediction

The two teams are tied for their overall record with five wins against each other. However, the Bruins won the game they played against each other earlier in the season. Since the Rangers are hosting the game, they have a slight advantage but Boston are on a 5-0 run in their last five games so expect a tough fight.

Final Prediction: Total Under 5.5 (-105)

