Blue Jackets vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 17 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets (13-28-2) will take on the Nashville Predators in the NHL at the Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (January 17).

The Jackets are at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference and are coming off a 3-1 loss against the New York Rangers (3-1) in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Predators (20-17-6) are sixth in the Central Division of the Western Conference and are coming off a 2-1 win against the Calgary Flames (2-1) in their previous outing. Roman Josi and Juuso Parssinen scored a goal apiece in the win.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Nashville Predators: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Columbus Blue Jackets +185 +1.5 (-140) O 6.5 (-110) Nashville Predators -225 -1.5 (+120) U 6.5 (-110)

Columbus has struggled to find form this season, as they're on their way to replicating last season's performance when they finished sixth with an overall record of 37-38.

They're last in the division right now, with their away record standing at a terrible 3-14-1, while their home record is an underwhelming 10-14-1.The team has scored 110 goals but conceded a massive 160 goals.

The Predators, meanwhile, are in the mix of things, battling it out for a place in the playoffs. They're 6-3-1 in their last ten games. Their away record stands at 10-10-3, while their home record is a decent 10-7.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Nashville Predators: Match Details

Fixture: Columbus Blue Jackets @ Nashville Predators

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17; 08:00 pm ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Nashville Predators: Pick

Matt Duchene has been consistent for the Predators this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 22 assists in 42 games. He has had some success against Columbus, scoring seven goals and assisting 16 times against them.

Best Pick: Matt Duchene Anytime Scorer (+140)

Columbus vs Nashville: Prediction

Nashville has a slender 6-4 advantage over Columbus in their last ten meetings. The two teams met once earlier this season, where the Jackets beat the Predators 5-3. They will look to repeat that, but it will be a tough challenge away from them.

Final Prediction: Nashville -1.5 (+120)

