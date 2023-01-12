Predators vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 12| 2022-23 NHL Season 

The Nashville Predators (19-15-6) are fifth in the Central Division of the Western Conference and are coming off a tough loss against the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1) in their last outing. They will now take on the Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3), who are last in the division and faced a defeat in their previous outing against the Seattle Kraken (4-0) at home.

This will be the Canadiens' last game at home in a four-game home series which will be held at the Bell Centre on Thursday (January 12). Both teams are eagerly looking to end their losing starts, more importantly for the Canadiens, who are last in their division.

Nashville Predators vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Nashville Predators -150 -1.5 (+160) O 6.5 (+100) Montreal Canadiens +130 +1.5 (-180) U 6.5 (-120)

Nashville is currently in the mix of things in the division with 19 wins and 15 losses. They jumped to the fifth spot from the sixth, replacing the Colorado Avalanche. The teams in the division are close to each other, so Nashville still has a chance to make it to the playoffs.

They finished fifth last season but still managed to qualify for the playoffs with a decent overall record of 45-30. The team has scored a total of 112 goals while conceding 117, a difference of -5.

The Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a very difficult situation with only 16 wins in 41 games. They were the same last season as well, finishing at the bottom with an overall record of 22-49. All they need is a series of wins otherwise they will face the same fate as before.

Nashville Predators vs Montreal Canadiens: Match Details

Fixture: Nashville Predators @ Montreal Canadiens

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada

Nashville Predators vs Montreal Canadiens: Pick

Filip Forsberg has been a consistent performer for Nashville this season with 17 goals and 20 assists in 40 games this season. He has been effective against the Canadiens, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 13 games. Filip now has a chance to continue his fine form tonight as well.

Best Pick: Filip Forsberg Anytime Scorer (+120)

Nashville vs Montreal: Prediction

The Predators have a solid 7-3 record against the Canadiens in their last ten games. The two teams met for the first time this season just a few days ago when Nashville defeated the Canadiens 6-3. Their last three games have crossed the total line. Expect an entertaining and high-scoring encounter.

Final Prediction: Total Over 6.5 (+100)

