Bryant vs UMass Lowell Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | America East | College Basketball 

The Bryant Bulldogs will take on the UMass Lowell River Hawks in an America East Conference matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Bulldogs are 13-6 for the season and currently sit in third spot in the conference standings.

The River Hawks are 16-4 for the season and sit in the second spot in the conference. They defeated the UMBC Retrievers in their last game and covered the spread as four-point favorites. The Bulldogs defeated the NJIT Highlanders in their most recent conference game.

Bryant vs UMass Lowell Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Bryant Bulldogs +150 +4.5 (-115) Over 157.5 (-110) UMass Lowell River Hawks -182 -4.5 (-105) Under 157.5 (-110)

Bryant vs UMass Lowell Match Details

Fixture: Bryant Bulldogs at UMass Lowell River Hawks

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts

Bryant vs UMass Lowell Key Stats

The Bulldogs are scoring an average of 83.9 points per game on 47.3 percent of their shots while allowing 74.1 points on 42.4 percent of their shots. Charles Pride averages 14.8 points and 2.5 assists, while Sherif Gross-Bullock averages 17.4 points and 3.2 assists.

Antwan Walker is pulling down 7.3 rebounds, and Earl Timberlake is the third player in double figures. The Bulldogs' field goal percentage is 36%, while their free throw percentage is 74.9. They are collecting 36.1 rebounds per game while only allowing 33.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The River Hawks are scoring an average of 77.9 points per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and surrendering 65.6 points while shooting 38.7 percent. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averages 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds, while Everette Hammond scores 12.6 points and grabs 5.3 boards per game.

Ayinde Hikim is the team's third double-digit scorer, with Allin Blunt pulling down 3.3 rebounds per game. The River Hawks' field goal percentage is 38.1 percent, while their free throw percentage is 70.4 percent. They are grabbing 37.2 rebounds per game while only allowing 32.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Bryant vs UMass Lowell Betting Prediction

In their previous five away games, the Bulldogs were 1-4 ATS. In their last 4 Sunday contests, the River Hawks have a 0-3-1 ATS record.

The Bulldogs won't be pushed around, and they'll have a shot here, but the River Hawks are a different team at home, where they win by an average of 20.6 points and shoot 50.9 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs lost games by a median of 13.2 points as underdogs. Back the home team to win and cover the spread in front of their home crowd tonight.

Pick: UMass Lowell River Hawks -4.5 (-105)

