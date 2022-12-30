The Bucknell Bison will take on the Holy Cross Crusaders in a Patriot League Conference matchup on Friday afternoon. The Bison are 7-6 for the season and will look to make an impactful start in the conference.

The Crusaders are 3-10 for the season and don't look like they could make an impact in the conference this season. They lost to the Sacred Heart Pioneers in their last game but covered the spread as seven-point underdogs.

The Bison were routed by the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in their most recent game and failed to cover the spread as underdogs.

Bucknell vs Holy Cross Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Bucknell Bison -280 -6.5 (-110) Over 138 (-110) Holy Cross Crusaders +235 +6.5 (-110) Under 138 (-110)

Bucknell vs Holy Cross Match Details

Fixture: Bucknell Bison at Holy Cross Crusaders

Date and Time: Friday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Hart Center, Worcester, Massachusetts

Bucknell vs Holy Cross Key Stats

Xander Rice leads the Bison in both points and assists. He averages 4.1 assists and 15.9 points per game. Alex Timmerman leads the Bison in rebounding with 6.4 per game. With 2.5 made three-pointers per game, Rice leads the Bison in this category. Rice leads the Bison in thefts with 1.2 per game.

Andre Screen leads the group with an average of 1.1 blocks per game. This season, the Bison have a 5-6-1 record against the spread. The Bison have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season, and in two of those games, they have covered the spread.

With 17.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, Gerrale Gates is the Crusaders' all-around scoring, rebounding, and assist leader. The Crusaders' Will Batchelder averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, more than any other player.

Caleb Kenney of the Crusaders leads the club in thefts with 1.8 per game, while Gates leads in blocks with 1.2 per game. With 11 chances this season, the Crusaders have covered the spread five times. The Crusaders have a 4-4 ATS record this season when they play as underdogs by at least 5.5 points.

Bucknell vs Holy Cross Betting Prediction

On seven out of twelve occasions this season, the Bison and their opponents have hit the over. Six times this season, the Bison's games have totaled more points than the 139 scored in this one.

Six times out of the Crusaders' 11 games this season, the total number of points scored was exceeded. In five of their 11 games this season, the Crusaders and their opponents have scored more than 139 points together. Bet on the over in this one.

Pick: Over 138 (-110)

